Ciudad Juárez.- Personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that the body found inside a barrel sealed with cement corresponds to a woman.

The body, presumably dismembered, was found on Camino Real. It was wrapped in garbage bags and the remains were then placed in the barrel, which was sealed with cement.

Officially, the FGE has not revealed the cause of the victim’s death. It will be through anthropology and forensic medicine studies that the cause and time of death will be determined.

It was revealed that this discovery would be related to the disappearance of a woman since August 6, who went to a clandestine clinic to undergo surgery with a man of Dominican nationality who had been reported since 2015 for lacking a professional license and offering services without having the certification for the interventions he publicly offered.

Despite having complaints, the alleged doctor continued offering services and this afternoon personnel from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Women carried out a new search in the office, located on Hermanos Escobar Avenue, in which personnel from the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board participated and inspected the drainage network of the shopping center, without positive results, according to the report of the District Prosecutor’s Office in the Northern Zone.