The State Commission for the Protection of Sanitary Risks in Sinaloa (Coepriss) suspended operations of the Choix drinking water plant due to possible contamination in the supply network. There are risks of gastrointestinal diseases that can be dangerous, which is to be avoided with this drastic measure that took many by surprise.

The pollution problem water It was already known, but the Choix authorities considered that the pipe alone was going to clean itself of the contamination caused by the recent rains.

Now the problem is the water supply to the population of Choix both for human and domestic consumption. Not to mention the commercial. It seems that the Choix authorities have not done enough to solve this problem.

They only hoped that within five days the same water that comes out of the taps would clean the network and the population could already consume it.