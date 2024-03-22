The Border Patrol Union, a representative of border agents, accused the Biden administration of creating “anarchy” on the southern border and described the situation as “despicable.” The video shows how the migrants, in a frenzy to enter America, managed to break the barbed wire and break through the barrier, ignoring the agents who were trying to contain the situation.

The reactions were swift. In statements recovered by New York PostRep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee urged President Joe Biden to close the border immediately. Other Republican lawmakers expressed outrage, even threatening to block the president's budget in response to the border crisis.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held Biden directly responsible for the chaos at the border, calling it a “direct result of the unsustainable chaos that President Biden has unleashed at the border.” These statements reflect the growing unrest and pressure on the administration to take stronger measures against illegal migration.

The incident occurred in El Paso, Texas, as members of the state National Guard tried to organize nearly 600 migrants into smaller groups and separating women and children from adult men. However, this action unleashed the anger of a group of single men, who attacked the National Guard soldiers.

How did immigrants break into the border with Texas?

This incident adds to the tensions between the federal government and the state of Texas over border control.

Jason Owens, chief of the Border Patrol, highlighted in a statement the importance of impose “consequences” such as imprisonment and expulsion to discourage illegal entry into the country. He considered that the situation reflects the urgent need for more resources and more severe measures to confront illegal migration at the southern border.

This episode joins the recent tensions in US immigration policy, especially in Texas, where the state's confrontation has escalated and sparked a national debate over appropriate measures to control illegal migration and protect border security.