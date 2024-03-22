Holy Week is synonymous with processions, Nazarenes and devotion, but like any other festivity, during these days in which the Passion of Jesus is remembered, gastronomy also has a certain relevance. Traditional recipes, especially desserts, that year after year become the protagonists of family gatherings and friends. Torrijas, Easter cakes, soplillos, buñuelos or fried milk, are just some of those sweets that make this list fat.

As they are traditional recipes, their preparation is no secret to anyone, however, there are currently a large number of appliances that facilitate this task. A clear example is air fryers, the use of which has become popular in recent years because it can fry food with a minimum amount of oil. This considerably reduces the amount of fat that will be consumed. That is why it is used to prepare a healthier version of these desserts that are usually high in calories.

Ingredients



The ingredients to prepare fried milk in the air fryer are not far from the original. As explained by the TikTok account '@latoneria', you will only need: 1 liter of whole milk, 1 lemon (the yellow part), 1 cinnamon stick, vanilla, 80 grams of the sweetener you usually consume, 130 grams of cornstarch. Flour and beaten egg for the batter and sweetener and ground cinnamon to decorate.

How to prepare fried milk in the air fryer



Once you have all the necessary ingredients, it is time to follow the simple steps to make fried milk:

1. Put the liter of whole milk in a pot and add the lemon peels, the cinnamon stick and a little vanilla. Let it infuse for about 20 minutes.

2. In another container, dissolve the cornstarch with a little of the already strained milk and a little of the sweetener.

3. To this mixture add the rest of the infused milk and stir continuously, over medium heat, until it thickens.

4. Pour the thickened milk into a container and let it cool for a few hours. Once it is curdled enough, cut the milk into cubes.

5. Coat them in flour and beaten egg and before putting them in the air fryer, sprinkle ground cinnamon on top.

6. Finally, place the cubes in the air fryer and bake them at 195 degrees for 6 minutes on one side and 4 minutes on the other.