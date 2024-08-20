A bad accident occurred near Via Trionfale in Rome. A woman who many of us have come to know thanks to the television program “Non è la Rai” died in this tragic crash. We are talking about Francesca DiRuberto who, unfortunately, passed away at only 44 years old.

Francesca Di Ruberto loses her life in a car accident

Yesterday was a very sad day for one of the protagonists of It’s not the Raia famous program in vogue in the 90s. Those who lost their lives in this crash Francesca DiRubertowho was 44 years old.

Many remember her because she took part in the famous Rai Uno program in the 94/95 season when she was only 15 years old. Among the various performances, the one in which Francesca sang remains famous Heart.

There is therefore a great void not only in the victim’s family, but also in the colleagues who had the opportunity to work alongside her in recent years. There was nothing that could be done for her, as the impact was fatal.

What happened in Via Trionfale?

According to initial reconstructions, Francesca was travelling in a car with another person. Unfortunately, however, his car, around 05:45 in the morning, collided with a truck. Francesca died while the person traveling with her was transported to the hospital in very serious conditions.

Also the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital where he underwent several tests and an alcohol test, an analysis in which he resulted negative for any type of drug or substance. Obviously the authorities are working to understand the dynamics which led to this accident. We therefore join in the grief of all the relatives and friends of poor Francesca.