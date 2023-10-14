Christian Chessa was on his way to work when he collided with the roundabout under construction in front of the Treviglio hospital

A dramatic road accident unfortunately took the life of a young worker aged just 23. He was called Christian Chessa and lived in Mozzanica, in the province of Bergamo. On Thursday, at the first light of dawn, while going to work on his motorcycle he crashed into a roundabout in the Treviglio area. Help was useless for him.

Alone 23 years and so much life still ahead, all broken in an instant. Christian Chessa, originally from Alghero in Sardinia, had been living in for years Lombardywhere he had worked since he was 18.

He was also going to work on Thursday morning. He had left his house at Mozzanica around 5:30 in the morning, he boarded his motorcycle, a Kawasaki Ninja 600, and left for Same, the tractor company where he was employed.

While traveling along the former state road 11, from Caravaggio towards Treviglio, the irreparable happened. The still absence of sunlight perhaps contributed to him not realizing one roundabout.

The impact with the concrete wallabout half a meter high and bordering a flowerbed, was inevitable and extremely violent.

The motorbike and Christian’s body were thrown several meters away. Some passers-by immediately raised the alarm rescuerswho took the shortest time possible to arrive on site.

Death of Christian Chessa: controversy over the roundabout

Transported urgently at the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, Christian underwent a delicate surgery, which unfortunately did not help to avoid the tragic epilogue. His heart stopped a few hours after the accident.

In addition to the pain, now, there is doubt about that roundabout, which it was still under construction and that, according to some, was not adequately reported.

Laura Rossoni of the Democratic Party states: “Unfortunately, after repeatedly reporting problems and critical issues, it was only a matter of time. I would add just one thing: no vertical signs, no night lighting, excluding any imprudence of those passing by.“.

Desperate, Mrs SimonaChristian’s mother, instead declared: