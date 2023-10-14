Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin: all 4 lanes of the Crimean Bridge were opened 18 days earlier

Road services managed to complete restoration work on the Crimean Bridge 18 days ahead of schedule. About this in Telegram said Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

He noted that the repair work has been completely completed and traffic is open on all four lanes. He recalled that the repairs lasted less than three months – during this time, two damaged spans were dismantled and replaced with a new road surface.

“Moreover, a temporary bridge was erected for the first one, the second one was pulled up in just 8 hours. Both spans required 534 tons of structural steel. More than 360 tons of asphalt concrete were used for the road surface,” the Deputy Prime Minister revealed the details.

On the night of July 17, surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge. Due to the explosion, part of the structure collapsed. As Khusnullin reported, it cannot be restored. Russia’s Investigative Committee subsequently opened a criminal investigation into the terrorist attack.