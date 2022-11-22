Drama: player bursts into tears upon debuting and learning that his grandfather died

At the end of the tie between Wales and USA, Neco Williams he was crying and pointing to the sky. She dedicated the match, Wales’ first in a World Cup since 1958, to his grandfather, kelvin joneswho died just a few hours before his grandson’s World Cup debut

“Yesterday I received some of the hardest news I have ever had to face. My mother told me that my grandfather had died. Going from crying all day to starting a World Cup match has been extremely difficult, but I have achieved it thanks to the support of my family and my teammates”, said Williams after the 1-1 win against the Americans.

With his number three on his chest and his arms raised pointing to the sky,

Williams unloaded his tears on the grass of the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in tribute to his grandfather, one of the key figures for him to dedicate himself to football.

“I think I’m a footballer thanks to my grandfather. He was a good player, scouts from various teams came to see him and he was one of the best players in my town, but injuries slowed him down. I have continued what could have been for him”, added the Nottingham Forest footballer.

“He has traveled all over the world to watch me play football, since I started at Liverpool at the age of six. He never told me that I had done well, because he just wanted me to improve day by day, and that’s why I’m here today. I love him dedicate this match to him, because I know he’s watching me from up there with a lot of pride”.

