He feigns illness and calls an ambulance to escape from house arrest | VIDEO

In Naples, a man under house arrest allegedly left his house to take an ambulance ride after feigning illness.

The story became public knowledge after the man posted a video on Tik Tok. “When do you want to get out as a prisoner” is written on the film in which we see the man inside the ambulance who claims to have gone out to “get some air”.

The video captured the attention of the regional councilor Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who, in addition to posting the video on his profile Facebook asked to verify what happened because “emergency vehicles are not taxis”.

“We have reported the incident to the Authorities asking them to verify what happened. If it really is a prisoner who has simulated an illness in order to be able to ‘take a ride’ in an ambulance, then serious measures must be taken. Emergency vehicles are not taxis,” Borrelli said.

“In addition to the episode in question, it must be considered that today social networks have become a propaganda tool for criminals and also a way for rather questionable subjects to gain celebrity. It is absolutely necessary to intervene to stop a phenomenon that leads to the emulation and diffusion of a certain degrading culture” the councilor continues.