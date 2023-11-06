The technician Boca Juniors, Jorge Almirón, made the “personal decision” to no longer lead the Argentine team, after losing the Copa Libertadores final against Fluminense (1-2) in Rio de Janeiro.

As communicated by the club “to members and supporters” on its social networks, the 52-year-old coach reported that both he and his coaching staff, with a contract valid until the end of the season, “had made the personal decision not to continue as coaches “.

“Our institution appreciates the services provided by all of them and wishes them the greatest success for the future,” added the message posted on the club’s profile on the social network X.

Drama and tragedy

Argentine fans who traveled without a ticket gathered in the beachfront bars in Copacabana, since they did not have the opportunity to watch the game on a giant screen, as they expected.

The Mayor’s Office of Rio did not set up the screen that it had promised for the sambadrome, without explaining the reasons, and Conmebol, as anticipated, dismantled the entertainment area for fans that operated in recent days in the Copacabana sands.

And something similar was experienced in Argentina. Sadness invaded Boca fans and some made extreme decisions.

Marcelo, one of them, committed suicide. His family lamented and his family lamented this terrible drama he is experiencing.

His mother, Verónica, in the midst of tears, had strong words towards the team of her son’s loves, who after having lost the final of the Libertadiores made the fatal decision.

“He was a fanatic. If he lost he would get sick. Boca is trash. They killed my son. There is no player who would offer his condolences,” said the hurt mother.

