The Roads and Transport Authority and the Dubai Police General Headquarters organized control campaigns, awareness-raising events, and educational guidance for bicycle drivers and electric scooter users. The awareness-raising activities included many means and channels, including direct field visits, and awareness-raising and guidance advertisements in the media and social media.

The two entities confirmed their endeavor to disseminate traffic awareness messages to the public, including cyclists and electric scooter users, which supports the traffic safety strategy in Dubai, and the strategy of Dubai being a bicycle-friendly city.

The Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, said: “The Authority, in cooperation with its strategic partner (Dubai Police), has intensified its campaigns to educate bicycle drivers and electric scooter users about traffic safety requirements and acquaint them with the areas and locations of the relevant paths, in preparation for the winter season.” The use of bicycles and electric scooters is increasing.

Al Ali added: “We have carried out more than 90 awareness visits to various sites and events in the Emirate of Dubai since the beginning of this year, through which we met more than 3,000 cyclists and electric scooter users. They were directly informed of information about traffic safety requirements and requirements, and listened to instructions.” Awareness advice on the causes of traffic accidents and how to reach service centers or report any violations and violations.”

Al Ali stressed the importance of adhering to traffic safety requirements, the most important of which is adhering to the specified speeds that change according to the region, as the maximum speed in residential areas and beaches is 20 km/hour, and the speed limit on the Meydan route and streets shared with vehicles is 30 km/hour, while Speeds are not specified on the path of Saih Al-Salam and Al-Qudra.

For his part, Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stressed that Dubai Police seeks to spread awareness and traffic culture in the hearts of all road users with the aim of reducing phenomena and wrong behaviors and reducing traffic accidents and human losses on the roads, noting its interest in giving all road users, including “drivers.” , passengers, and pedestrians” their rights to use the road to achieve the highest levels of safety, raise the level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws by road users, and make the emirate’s roads safer, indicating that Dubai Police spares no effort to provide comfort to road users, and make them feel safe through Intensifying traffic control operations, which aim to reduce traffic law violations, and arrest violating drivers who are reckless with the lives of road users, which has contributed to achieving the desired goals of controlling road security and reducing fatal accidents on them.

He pointed out that users of bicycles and electric scooters have been made aware of the traffic rules and instructions that must be followed, and the roads and paths on which driving is permitted, as well as adherence to all security and safety requirements, instructions and regulations referred to in the permitted areas to ensure the protection of their users, in addition to the safety conditions and means that must be followed when driving this vehicle. The type of bicycle that consists of adhering to the roads and paths on which driving is permitted, and its riders respecting traffic laws, and wearing a helmet that meets the standards while driving, in addition to wearing a reflective vest while driving, and installing a bright, reflective white light at the front of the bike, and a bright, reflective red light at the back. Bicycles must be equipped with working brakes.

He added: We also honored a number of exemplary drivers who adhere to traffic laws in appreciation of their significantly influential efforts in reducing the number of deaths resulting from road accidents.

The campaign included advertisements and awareness messages on social media and media outlets, with more than 276 (awareness messages) published on social media since the beginning of this year.

Awareness messages were also published on 137 advertising screens, including large billboards on the streets of Dubai, electronic screens in the Authority’s customer service centers, and on electronic screens belonging to the partners of the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, and companies operating scooters and bicycles in the emirate.

The number of people who have obtained a license to use electric scooters on designated paths and areas has reached more than 63,516 users, since the launch of the platform in late April 2022. Bicycle drivers and electric scooter users must visit the Roads and Transport Authority’s website www.rta.ae to obtain free permits that qualify them to use them. This type of flexible transportation in the areas and streets designated by the Authority for scooter use. The site includes all information about track locations and traffic safety requirements.