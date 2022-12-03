Umbria, four young people died in the night in an accident: municipalities in city mourning

Drama in Perugia: four young men died around 1 am in a car accident occurred in the area of ​​San Giustino Umbro, Perugia. From a reconstruction conducted by the Carabinieri, who intervened on the spot, the four young people were traveling on board one Fiat Punto which perhaps due to the wet road and the sustained speed, went off the road and ended up against a reinforced concrete wall. The four, 2 boys and 2 girls and one of these seventeen, died instantly. In addition to the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and 118 intervened.

The The Municipality of Città di Castello has canceled the scheduled public events as a sign of mourning for today. Mayor Luca Secondi’s decision following the accident. Three of them were residents of Città di Castellothe youngest of the group was from Monte Santa Maria Tiberina. A similar decision was taken by the mayor of San Giustino, Paolo Fratini. The accident occurred one fine night right at the gates of San Giustino. In the vicinity of a semi-curve, according to what has been reconstructed, the car in which they were traveling skidded and ended up against the pylon of a bridge. After going to a party in Città di Castello, the 4 friends were directed, according to what has been reconstructed, to San Sepolcro.

