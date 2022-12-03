In the same way, the World Cup serves so that the players can be observed by the different clubs, especially those young people with high potential.

Here we leave you with five youth stars who could break the transfer market:

The end belongs to PSV Eindhoven of his country, he even reached the tournament as top scorer in the eredivisie with nine goals in 14 games and twelve assists.

For all this, they already began to appear interested in their services as the Manchester Utd and Real Madrid.

At the beginning of 2022, the value of his transfer was 22 million euros and now it has risen to 45 million euros.

According to ‘Calciomercato’the AC Milan and the Juventus are in the bid to get his services, but not only in Italy are they looking to close it, since Barcelona and the Chelsea they are options.

In the current season of the eredivisie registers twelve annotations and two assists in 23 matches, he also scored a double against South Korea.

At just 22 years old, he could break the market.

Since last August, the midfielder was already being watched by clubs like the real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, as well as the Manchester City.

The meringues see him as a possible substitute before the next outings of the German Toni Kroos and the Croatian Luka modricwhile the citizens have followed him since he appeared with the River Plate.

It currently has a value of 35 million euros, but it remains to be seen how much it increases after the international fair.

In fact, the Briton had already arrived at the World Cup with the label of the player with the highest market value, thanks to what he did with the German squad, reaching 202 million euros. Among those seeking to sign him are real MadridLiverpool and the Chelsea.

Without a doubt, it would be the largest negotiation in the history of the Borussiasurpassing the 140 million euros that the Barcelona paid for the french Ousmane Dembele.

Finally, it is mentioned that the most he would put Florentino Perez To sign the English it would be 80 million plus another 20 in variables.

The left-handed center back RB Leipzig He is 20 years old and thanks to his development in the fair, it would not be strange for him to end the record for the price paid for a defender that the Dutchman had matthijs de ligt in this summer.

He has been so good at his work during the Group Phase that the real Madrid he already had his eye on it, because simply before Belgium He had six tackles, two blocks, three interceptions, eight direct pressures, five indirect pressures and 23 breaking passes, for an 88 percent effectiveness.

Another interested party is Chelseawho already put 90 million euros, receiving a refusal from the German club, although there are also alternatives from the Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester City Y Tottenham.