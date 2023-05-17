Drama in the Giro d’Italia: cyclist crashes into a house in full descent

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Óscar Rodríguez crashes into a house.
Óscar Rodríguez crashes into a house.
The video shows that he had previously gone against a traffic signal. He was already taken away by ambulance.
A real drama has been experienced in the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023. In the midst of difficult weather conditions, the three riders on the podium were involved in a fall. AND Óscar Rodríguez, from Movistar, starred in the toughest image, crashing into a house after colliding with a traffic signal.
Cyclist crashes into a house and is taken away by ambulance
Rodríguez, who was going downhill, first collided with a traffic signal. Then, still affected by the blow, he ran into one of the houses that surround the road.
