Deportivo Cali It has been in an institutional crisis since 2021, when it won the tenth star, and the squad is enduring a truly distressing climate of tension.

Marcela ‘Chechi’ Angulo She was the first to report. Her father is the unforgettable striker Sergio ‘Checho’ Angulo and her husband is Johan Wallensthe club’s goalkeeper, but the message he left after the 3-0 defeat in the classic against América is worrying.

serious complaints

In an open letter to those who dedicate themselves to insulting and disrespecting on social networks and even in public places, he recounted the terrible pressure suffered by his family and that of several players, one of them German Mera, who resigned from the team after suffering threats against his integrity from fans.

He told what they suffer for not being able to turn the result around, for getting injured and leaving their teammates alone at a critical moment, what they suffer and cry when they lose, what the crisis hurts them.

And what causes most concern is what it says about their children, who suffer bullying and no longer want to go to their schools to avoid humiliation from colleagues, as cruel or more cruel than those who insult on networks.

Angulo points out that her 10-year-old daughter reminds her of her own childhood, when her father lost a game and she prayed that it would rain so hard the next day that she wouldn’t have to go to study.

Even so, his message is full of forgiveness and faith for those who attack his family like this. What he wants is not to judge them but to make them see that they are human beings who are the recipients of his unacceptable threats.

“So if you are one of those who lose your mind, of those who do not calculate the devastating impact of your words and are the intellectual author of those insults that your children will later repeat in schools against other children who have nothing to do with , this message is for you. Next time, at least take a second, breathe and think about it,” he says.