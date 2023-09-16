The countdown for the court ruling in the case of Spanish chef Daniel Sanchoafter his confession of the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta, is already underway.

Surachate Hakparn, deputy chief of Thailand’s police, said Sancho “will have to serve his sentence in Thailand” after the case is resolved “in about 14 months at most.”

And while waiting for the outcome of the case that has shocked thousands of citizens, Edwin Arrieta’s sister, Darlin, revealed in the last few hours the letter that Rodolfo Sancho, father of Edwin’s confessed murderer, sent him just a few hours after the crime.

In the text, the revelation of Rodolfo Sancho’s theory about what happened and his feelings about it.

‘He had some kind of psychotic break’

Rodolfo Sancho, after visiting his son Daniel Sancho (right) in a prison in Thailand. Photo: EFE and private file

The sister of the murdered doctor revealed, in her first television interview with public media in Spain, that Rodolfo Sancho’s message, quite revealing, reached him via cell phone.

“I didn’t know if it had actually been Mr. Rodolfo. Already being here, in Spain, it has been verified that the number that sent me the message is that of Mr. Rodolfo Sancho.”, he explained. Then, the content of the text was revealed.

“Hello, Darlin, I am Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho. The first thing is that I want to give my deepest condolences to you and your entire family, my soul is with you. I have no words to express the pain I feel with this situation, “I don’t even want to imagine what you guys are feeling. You don’t know how sorry I am, I’m devastated.”says Rodolfo Sancho at the outset, in a letter that he allegedly sent to Darlin, Edwin Arrieta’s sister, on August 4.

“It’s obvious, (Daniel Sancho) had some type of psychotic break or had some mental illness that had never surfaced. But, without a doubt, there is no excuse or forgiveness for what he has done,” Sancho acknowledges.

“I preferred to write instead of calling for fear that it was not the best time. If you want us to talk, I am at your disposal at this number,” adds the father of the confessed murderer of Edwin Arrieta.

In the end, he apologizes and expresses that he hopes that “sooner or later you will find peace in your hearts. I don’t know if I will find her again“.

The unpublished photos of Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta

Daniel Sancho and Edwin Arrieta. Photo: ‘And now Sonsoles’ – Antena 3 / Social networks.

From the beginning it has been said that Edwin Arrieta and Daniel Sancho met on Instagram during 2022. The rapprochement was such that Arrieta traveled to Spain on several occasions and was seen chatting with the son of the renowned Spanish actors Rodolfo Sancho and Silvia Bronchalo.

An image, revealed by the Spanish program Mañaneros, on the TVE channel, shows them smiling in a bar on a beach in Marbella (Spain). According to the leak, it is the first photo “in which they are seen together and alone.” The doctor shared it with his friends in Montería, Colombia.

On another occasion, Zamira, a friend of Arrieta, had seen them having dinner in Spain, prior to the atrocious crime. The doctor uploaded an image to his Instagram account in which he appeared with several friends, including the confessed murderer.

Zamira wrote a message to Arrieta and a few seconds later he made a video call to introduce the people he was with. Coincidentally, the woman is a chef like Sancho, so that was a reason for them to exchange more words. The young Spaniard even promised her that when she traveled to Spain she would cook for him.

“It seems incredible to me that I had a conversation with him. At no time could it cross my mind that that person was going to do that,” said the woman for the digital channel ‘Triun Arts’.

