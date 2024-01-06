Tragedy in Conto Caomaggiore, 5-year-old girl thrown from the balcony of the house by her father, who then tried to end it: arrested

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last night in the province of Venice. A little girl of alone 5 years she was thrown by her father from the balcony of the house on the first floor. The man later also tried to take her life.

The officers who intervened, seeing that the father's condition did not appear to be serious, made arrangements for him the arrest for the crime of attempted crime.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred the night between Thursday 4th and Friday 5th January. Precisely in the small municipality of Caomaggiore accountwhich is located in the province of Venice.

The little girl was at her father's house to spend the Christmas holidays. The parents had recently decided to break up with and therefore the little girl was entrusted to him these days.

From what emerged, the alarm was raised by some neighbors. The couple had decided to end their relationship, but from what has come out between them to date they do not appear to be there particular disagreements.

However, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, last night the man decided to commit a crime extreme gesture. She first threw her daughter from the balcony of the house on the first floor and then tried to put an end to it. He too threw himself into the void.

The conditions of the 5-year-old girl and the arrest of her father

The officers who intervened on site, having seen the critical issues due to the child's condition, they urgently requested medical intervention. They asked for intervention for her of the air ambulancewho rushed her to the hospital Ca' Foncello of Treviso.

From what emerged he reported a head trauma. Fortunately, after a first initial picture of gravity, the little girl's condition appears to be fine good. Next to her was her mother, who immediately received a call from the officers, seeing what had happened.

Despite the fall, the father did not suffer serious bruises. For this reason the police made arrangements for him the arreston charges of attempted crime. Now they are working to understand the reasons behind this extreme gesture.