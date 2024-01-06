Modena, the 14-year-old who disappeared and was found dead, would have taken his own life: the new discoveries of the investigators from the investigations

Further details have emerged on the harrowing incident of Thursday 4 January, which occurred in the province of Modena. The 14 years old disappeared and was found lifeless inside a canal, he apparently took his own life, using the firearm that belonged to his father.

In these hours there are so many people who attended, also to show affection and closeness to his family, affected by the sudden loss. Dad works like administrative officer of the Modena Police Headquarters.

The events occurred on the day of Wednesday 3 January. Precisely in the house of a family located in the municipality of Castelfranco Emiliain the province of Modena.

From what emerged, the boy would not have returned to his home. His family members first tried to look for it yourselfbut in the end they decided to report what happened to the police.

Both the Fire Brigade and Civil Protection officers intervened on site. All night they have searched the inaccessible areas of that place, but only the next morning did they raise a helicopter and several drones.

However, it is only in the morning of Thursday 4 January, around 11am, is that the sad reality has emerged. The young man was found lifeless in a canal via Pratinot far from home and would have taken his own life using the father's weapon.

14 year old found dead: the investigation of the case

The father actually works as an administrative officer at the Police Headquarters, but he is not a police officer. However, she held the weapon legally, although now it will be necessary to understand where she hid it and why her son was aware of it. knowledge.

This news is given by theHandlewho explained that there wouldn't be any doubts on the cause of death of the 14 year old. Even if they haven't found it yet cards or letterswho could explain why.

The only certain thing is that you don't have the phone never turned off and now it is in the hands of investigators. The latter are working to understand what is inside it and if they can give a response explanations to what happened.