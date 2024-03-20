Dragon's Dogma 2 he received gods votes generally excellent by critics, with most ratings ranging from full marks to 8. There are also lower ratings, but they are few compared to the others.

In general the game of Capcom Everyone liked it a bit, with for example Gamespot calling it an excellent sequel built around the essential elements of the first, and Eurogamer pointing it out as a clear improvement over the original.

Among the few criticisms, those on the technical side and those on the history side. For the rest, we talk about a great sense of exploration, a challenging and satisfying combat system and a living and vibrant fantasy world.