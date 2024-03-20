In Krasnodar, a native of Moldova convicted of fake news about the Russian Armed Forces was deprived of citizenship

A native of Moldova, Alexander Somryakov, who was convicted last summer of fake news about the Russian Armed Forces, was deprived of his acquired Russian citizenship. This is reported by RIA News citing a law enforcement source.

In July 2023, Somryakov received six years in a general regime colony under Article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian Armed Forces”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The reason was the defendant’s posts on social networks.

Somryakov partially admitted his guilt in court, saying that he was aware of the false nature of the published information, but wanted to get more subscribers and comments.

On October 26, 2023, a law came into force in Russia that introduced the institution of termination of citizenship. However, before this case, no such decisions were known.