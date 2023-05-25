Perhaps the most unexpected announcement of the Playstation Showcase of today. Capcom has decided to bring the brand back to life Dragon’s Dogma with a second chapter that will surely have surprised all those who were following the presentation at the time.

Dragon’s Dogma is a Role playing game came out on may 22 of a now distant 2012 For Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 and, although not on a par with other more famous similar ones, at the time it was quite successful. Capcom’s RPG at the time also had elements hack n’ slash And survival horror in a setting Fantasy which we hope will surprise us also in this second chapter.