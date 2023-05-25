Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was the focus of Playstation Showcase 2023, as indeed the first chapter of the saga dominated, by Insomniac Games which as we know by now is part of PlayStation Studios and therefore takes the place of Sony itself. The game will arrive infall of 2023.

The teaser opened with Kraven the Hunterand then moved on to the gameplay itself it showed Peter Parker with the symbiote costume. The gameplay, a direct evolution of the game already released, shows many new features including the ability to change between characters Peter And Miles. The momentum also comes with the cobwebs, not to mention the planing that will be able to take advantage of the air currents.

Video gameplay also shows a hud different between the two characters, giving the possibility to also change the skills in use depending on the character you will use. Finally, new animations will accompany the final blows that the two heroes will be able to carry out. The final video also showed a new enemy, historical for Spider-Man, or Lizard.

The title will be the direct sequel to the first game released on PlayStation 4 and its spin-off which was dedicated to Miles Morales but this time, the two friendly neighborhood Spider-Mans will be free to roam the streets of New York only on PlayStation 5, in fact the game will be released exclusively for Sony’s main console.

The collaboration between sony And marvel games however, it does not stop there since, as we know, Wolverine is also boiling in the pot, still in development by Insomniac Games and of which we await new information shortly.