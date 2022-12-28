Hideaki Itsunothe game director of Dragon’s Dogma 2hopes to share new information about Capcom’s highly anticipated RPG sequel soon.

In view of the coming year, the Japanese magazine Famitsu has traditionally published a special with short statements from prominent faces of Japanese development regarding their ambitions for 2023. In this regard, Itsuno said he was completely absorbed in development of Dragon’s Dogma 2, of which he hopes to reveal new details with the players soon.

Not being able to unbutton much about the game, Itsuno instead spoke of his difficulties in 2022 and in particular of how about half of the year was ruined by the low back pain he suffered from. He is now better and is even ready to try his hand at a bicycle marathon.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was announced this summer on the occasion of the celebrations for the decisive anniversary of the Capcom series, but without showing practically anything of the game, which is currently almost completely shrouded in mystery, with the exception of the graphics engine it runs on. In short, the hope is to learn more during the next year.