Ron DeSantis is officially a candidate in the Republican Party primary for the presidency of the United States. This Wednesday (24), the governor of Florida launched his candidacy in a conversation with the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, and businessman David Sacks. At the event, broadcast on Twitter Spaces, DeSantis cited his concern for sensitive topics for conservative Americans, such as the economy, immigrants and the rise of progressivism.

“I am running for President of the United States to lead our great American renaissance,” said the governor. “We know that our country is going in the wrong direction, we see it with our own eyes and we feel it in our hearts. Our southern border is collapsing, drugs are flowing into the country, our cities are being ravaged by rising crime, the federal government is making things harder for families to survive and maintain a middle class.”

In the interview, DeSantis stated that his proposal is to restore America’s traditional values. “It also means replacing the mental woke virus with reality, facts and enduring principles,” he pointed out. The candidate went on to assert that “merit must prevail over identity politics”, and that the US must “bring normalcy back to our communities. America is a sovereign country, our borders must be respected.”

For DeSantis, the American people cannot have true government “if the most significant issues are decided at the whims of unelected bureaucrats rather than the elected representatives of the people.”

DeSantis also highlighted the positive results of his tenure in Florida, where he prioritized, according to him, “facts over fear, education over indoctrination, law and order over turmoil and disorder”. He argued that he remained consistent when “freedom was at stake” and that Florida is thriving as a result.

He compared his government with that of Democratic President Joe Biden, who, according to him, “embraced medical authoritarianism, with unconstitutional health passports for Covid-19 vaccines”. De Santis pointed out that these “violations of freedom will never happen again.”

DeSantis also spoke about his plans to roll back Biden policies that the governor says “harm American workers and national security.” He promised to close the southern border, build a wall and hold drug cartels to account.

DeSantis further pledged to build an economy in which “American workers can achieve a good standard of living.” He concluded by saying he was ready to “lead America in the right direction”.

Earlier, Fox News television reported that DeSantis, 44, had officially submitted the necessary documentation to the US Federal Election Commission. DeSantis will be the sixth candidate in the Republican primary. Alongside him are former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, among others.