The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management announced today, during its media briefing, that the National Meteorological Center, in coordination with partners and relevant authorities, is still working on following up and monitoring the movements of the orbital movement “Shaheen” and studying the extent of its impact on the state.

Emergencies and crises thanked and appreciated the public for their response to what was discussed in the media briefing yesterday, and we commend the role of social responsibility that enhances the national efforts made by all concerned parties.

He stressed that all concerned authorities continue to take all preventive and precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of the tropical situation “Shaheen” on the country, which is on a high degree of readiness and readiness.

She said that the National Center of Meteorology, in coordination with partners and stakeholders, is still working on following up and monitoring the movements of the orbital movement “Shaheen” and studying the extent of their impact on the state. And as it was announced yesterday, the tropical situation “Shaheen” in the Arabian Sea has turned into a category 1 hurricane.

She indicated that all concerned authorities at the federal level have taken the necessary measures to ensure the safety of community members, as occupational health and safety guarantees will be provided to all workers, in addition to ensuring the safety of buses used to transport workers to and from work sites, in coordination with the competent authorities.

She added that all emergency, crisis and local disaster teams have assessed the impact of the tropical situation on various regions, and accordingly, all preventive measures were announced to mitigate the impact of the tropical situation.

She added that the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team Level Two, related to natural disasters, continues to monitor the readiness of all concerned teams and emphasize that all proactive measures are taken to ensure the safety of all.

It also said that all schools, universities and institutes in the expected affected areas have been converted to distance education.

For its part, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has formed field work teams to immediately deal with any effects that may result from the tropical situation, with an emphasis on activating emergency response plans for cleaning valleys and storm water drainage holes.

Emergencies and crises recommended the public to follow developments from official sources and to adhere to the application of precautionary measures to ensure their safety. As a matter of social responsibility, she stressed the importance of reporting any rainwater gatherings, or damage caused by the tropical situation, so that the concerned authorities can take the necessary measures.

With regard to the citizens of the state who are in the Sultanate of Oman, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation communicated and provided all the necessary information, and it was also confirmed that those wishing to return to the country take the Covid 19 PCR examination upon arrival.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that it, in its various security sectors, has taken all necessary measures and measures in accordance with the approved plans, to deal with the tropical situation “Shaheen”, which is expected to affect some areas of the emirates, especially in the eastern coast and the south of the country.

And that the degree of readiness and readiness of all police leaders has been raised to ensure the safety of everyone and reduce the impact on various regions. The ministry, represented by its various sectors, has taken preventive measures, such as conducting a number of security patrols in locations near beaches and valleys where torrential rains are expected.

She added that the necessary alerts and warnings were issued, in addition to the instructions to be followed by individuals to protect everyone.

The Ministry of Interior called on the honorable public to cooperate with police units, abide by warnings in order to preserve their safety, and follow up on all news and warnings from its official sources.

Finally, emergencies and crises called on the public to follow the bulletins and reports issued by the National Center of Meteorology, follow the instructions and warnings from the competent authorities, and always obtain all information from its official sources in the country.





