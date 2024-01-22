SQUARE ENIX announces that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince has exceeded 1 million copies sold worldwide. To celebrate this very important milestone, the company will release a small gift for free to all its players. Starting with the next one February 1st it will in fact be possible to download the “Mighty Meat Platter Set”, which will contain a series of very useful objects for our adventure.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE HAS SOLD OVER 1 MILLION UNITS WORLDWIDE

Square Enix celebrates the milestone of physical and digital sales of the latest chapter of the DRAGON QUEST Monsters series published exclusively for Nintendo Switch

MILAN (22 January 2023) -SQUARE ENIX® is pleased to announce that DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince, the latest role-playing game in the DRAGON QUEST Monster series exclusively for Nintendo Switch™, has officially sold 1 million physical units worldwide and digitally via the Nintendo® eShop. This exciting milestone follows the recent celebration of the DRAGON QUEST Monsters series' 25th anniversary since the release of the first game in the series, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: Terry's Wonderland.

Journeying into the fantasy world of Nadiria, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince takes players on an adventure with Psaro, the antagonist of DRAGON QUEST IV: Chapters of the Chosen. As Psaro, the player will become a Monster Wrangler, recruiting, training and fighting alongside over 500 unique monsters to create an army and become the Master of Monsterkind. The game also features an evolved and increasingly intuitive synthesis system, giving newcomers and fans of the DRAGON QUEST Monsters series the chance to discover new combinations of monsters with their innate talents. Engage in strategic battles with a team of eight monsters in the main story or online against other Monster Wranglers from around the world in a variety of online battle modes.

To celebrate this milestone, all DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince players will receive a free “Mighty Meat Platter Set” as a thank you for their support. The “Mighty Meat Platter Set” will be available for free download in the Nintendo eShop on February 1st at 6:00 am CET. Once downloaded, the items included in the set will be automatically added to the player's inventory when the game is restarted.

The “Mighty Meat Platter Set” includes:

Manky meat x 5

Monster munchies x 5

Smoked sirloin x 5

Meaty treat x 3

Beastie bites x 2

Better beastie bites x 1

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince releases simultaneously worldwide for Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023. The standard and deluxe editions of DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince are available in physical and digital formats for Nintendo Switch.