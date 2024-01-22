Alessia Rovegno She celebrated her 26th birthday in style with a luxurious party organized by her partner, Hugo García. In this event, the former member of 'This is war' left the former miss Peru in shock because of the tender gift that he gave him. Through her social networks, the model was seen accompanied by her parents, Lucho Rovegno and Bárbaro Cayo, who came together to enjoy another year of their daughter's life. In this note, find out what this celebration was like.

YOU CAN SEE: In the Sweet wait? Alessia Rovegno sparks pregnancy rumors after curious gesture by Hugo García

How was Alessia Rovegno's birthday party?

Alessia Rovegno She celebrated her birthday last Sunday, January 21, with a tremendous party organized by her boyfriend, Hugo Garciawho in the middle of the celebration surprised her with a large cake in which a curious detail can be seen.

In this cake you can see the portrait of Alessia when she was a girl, which unleashed the emotion and tears of the model, who could not believe that gesture from her partner. “The most beautiful cake… Thank you for always making it so special, for filling me with surprises and details,” he pointed Rovegno. For her part, Hugo dedicated a few words to her: “Love of my life, happy birthday, my beautiful queen.”

It should be noted that Alessia enjoyed not only the company of her partner, but also her cousins, her aunt Fiorella Cayo and his parents, Lucho Rovegno and Bárbaro Cayowho came together to celebrate this special day.

Alessia Rovegno next to her parents and other relatives. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Alessia Rovegno

YOU CAN SEE: Hugo García and Alessia Rovegno surprise with a new step in their relationship: “I knew it was you”

Is Alessia Rovegno pregnant?

Alessia Rovegno took some photos with Hugo Garcia in the midst of the celebration for the arrival of the New Year 2024 in United States. One of these images caused controversy, since the former reality boy touches his girlfriend's 'tummy' and she holds her arm.

This undoubtedly sparked rumors of a possible pregnancy; However, the couple has not yet confirmed that they will become parents soon.