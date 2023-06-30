













The last DLC of Season Pass 2 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be based on Peaceful World Saga also know as End of ZNo However, the release date is not yet revealed even for the fifth installment.

The information was shared by a Twitter user who is a reporter who specializes in deliveries of Dragon Ball Z, and in his last publication he made a direct nod to the possible content:

The part that will be resumed works as a short epilogue between the Buu Saga and the general delivery of Dragon Ball Z. It only consists of four chaptersand set the 28th. World Martial Arts Tournament.

The interesting thing about this arc is that it introduces us to Uub, the human reincarnation of Majin Buu.

At the moment, The delivery has five DLC:

A New Power Awakens Part 1

A New Power Awakens Part 2

Trunks – The Warrior of Hope

Bardock – Alone Against Fate

Chaos at the World Tournament

The release date will be announced soon Chaos at the World Tournament. So we will not have one hundred percent reliable news for a considerable time.

What is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot about?

It is a third-person RPG developed by Bandai Namco. (Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm).

The installment has a story that will introduce you to the most ruthless villains of the saga but will also bring you together with the most powerful friends. Besides that it will give you an amazing world full of hidden mysteries.

The installment is from 2020 and is available for PS4.

