Zakharova urged to investigate the incident with the wounding of Colombians in Kramatorsk

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova in an interview with W Radio Colombia expressed deplored the incident with the injury of Colombians in Kramatorsk and called for an investigation into this incident.

The diplomat recalled that, according to reports from the Ministry of Defense, the command post of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was located in the building where the citizens of Colombia were located. She also added that the strikes are being carried out only on objects related to military infrastructure.

Zakharova drew attention to the question of why the citizen of Ukraine invited the Colombians to visit this particular place, and urged to investigate “the true intention of this woman.”

“You know, I have never heard that Kramatorsk was the center of gastronomy in this region. Why were they there? But this is precisely the trace of the saboteurs of the Kyiv regime,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry expressed her opinion.

Earlier, the Russian embassy in Bogota called front-line Kramatorsk an unsuitable place for a reckless trip for Colombian citizens.

Before that, Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that the Foreign Ministry should send a note of protest to Russia after the explosion in Kramatorsk, where three citizens of the country were injured. According to the head of state, Russia attacked “three defenseless Colombian civilians”, which violated the protocols of the war.