Since last May 18, those corresponding to seasons 3 and 4 of this Toei Animation anime have been available.

The statement from this company says that they are from 53 to 98, so it is convenient to make a few clarifications.

What happens is that episodes 53 and 54 are not from season 3 of Dragon Ball Z Kaibut from 2, and correspond to the outcome of the Frieza Saga.

It is until episode 55 that the story that follows with the Android Saga begins, which covers until 83. From 84 to 98 it is from the Cell Saga.

It should be noted that in English they group the stories of the series in a slightly different way than they do in Spanish.

With this announcement from Crunchyroll, it is getting closer to everything Dragon Ball Z Kai in Latin Spanish is available in your bookstore.

It’s only a matter of time before it’s fully available, so all you have to do is be patient.

The first wave of episodes of this Toei anime, which corresponds to seasons 1 and 2, arrived on this video platform on April 27, 2023 and covers the first episode to 52.

What is Dragon Ball Z Kai anime?

Dragon Ball Z Kai it is a version of the original Dragon Ball Z which leaves out some of the original content that Toei Animation created.

The idea behind this series is to commemorate the 20th anniversary of z and its original premiere was on April 5, 2009 in Japan.

Something for which this version stands out is that it is adapted to be displayed in high definition and has improvements in relation to special effects; Likewise, in sound.

It even has animation frames that were digitally rendered and applied over existing footage. This partly explains why some colors are softer.

The first 98 episodes were the initial plan for this anime but later it decided to expand.

The reduction in filler that Toei added in the past explains why this series only has 167 episodes, when z it has 291. It is a faster way to know the history.

