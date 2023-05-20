Mexican striker Hirving Lozano became champion of Serie A with the napoli, but the Italian media speculate about his possible departure from the team at the end of the season. It seems that “Chucky” Lozano could have a new destination after the summer market.

The interest of European teams for Hirving Lozano does not go unnoticed, and the French striker for the Tigers, André-Pierre Gignac expressed his knowledge about the quality of the Mexican attacker.

with the confidence of André-Pierre Gignac, Hirving Lozano could address a team from the league 1; However, it is not about Olympic Marseillebut from another team that usually competes in the top positions in French football: Olympique Lyon, which is already looking for signings for next season.

André-Pierre Gignac has extensive knowledge of football in Franceso the opinion of Hirving Lozano is taken into account in that country. Now all that remains is to wait for the decision he will make Luciano Spaletti, technical director of NapoliRegarding the future of the Mexican player, always looking for the best for his career.