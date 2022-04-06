The training of dragon ball in real life it is not exactly the best and to prove it, Brandon William, a fitness YouTuber, was in charge of testing it, trying to train like Goku with more than 60 Kg in clothes. The result is, of course, not what you expect to hear.

Previously, Brandon attempted Saitama’s training challenge, so sticking with the anime fitness life seemed right for him, so he took Goku, the hero of dragon ballwho before he was known for training with gods, was famous for wearing extra weight on his clothes to gain strength all the time.

To carry out the challenge, used 130 pounds of weight, which is equivalent to 58 kilos extra, plus the weight of his clothes, which easily exceeded 60 kilos, which is almost his own body weight. With this, she tried to carry out different tests, like running a mile, doing dynamic boxing training, swimming and a bit of calisthenics like Goku usually does.

However, in each of the exercises he realized that it was not possible at all to follow the rhythm. As soon as he did a little activity, knowing and feeling twice as heavy as normal ended up exhausting him and not even allowing him to continue with the activity.

To complete the challenge, He also decided to follow the Saiyan diet, hoping that this would help him get some energy.so he ate two bowls of pork ramen, sushi and a gyoza portion… but of course this was barely the entrance of Goku’s food…so here too it completely failed.

Finishing this extreme training, he couldn’t do anything but warn anyone that this is extremely dangerous. Extra weight training always has to be done within the dynamic limits of the joints and the person’s weight.

Therefore, assuming as much extra weight as Goku when training is dangerous for a normal human, who by having a false step or a bad posture, a permanent fracture could be generated in just a few seconds without even being able to resist the force of the weight what’s on top of it.

