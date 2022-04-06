CR Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 7:03 p.m.



Shooting in the Cañada Real. The owner of the Las Rumanas de la Cañada Real bar, in the Madrid district of Vallecas Villa, has set off the alarms of the Police. Apparently, he remains barricaded in his business from 2:30 p.m. to avoid eviction. In fact, as confirmed by several witnesses, the man has fired four shots into the air.

The area is cordoned off and taken over by the National Police, the Municipal Police and a GEO team, who prevent anyone from entering. In fact, many children who were returning home on the school routes have had to get off them on the A3 service road, causing some dangerous situation.

The man, well known in La Cañada, has assured that he has hostages, although it is not confirmed by the agents posted there. Police sources confirm that a negotiating team is trying to get the man to give up his attitude.

