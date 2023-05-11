Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The refugee summit of the federal and state governments ends with a paper on measures, the implementation of which must first be discussed. The most important key points at a glance.

Berlin – 101,981 asylum applications were made in Germany between January and April 2023. According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf), this is an increase of 78 percent compared to the previous year.

Because the municipalities that take care of the accommodation and food for the refugees on site have been sounding the alarm for weeks, came under the direction of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) this Wednesday (May 10) the federal and state governments together.

Federal and state refugee summit: the result is a negotiating paper

The result is a negotiation paper for further federal-state conferences on June 23 and November 23, which names measures but leaves the specific implementation open in almost all points. An overview of all the important points that Chancellor Scholz announced in a press conference:

Special Representative of the Federal Government: The traffic light cabinet has one of these SPDGreens and FDP commissioned according to Scholz. The German head of government let it be known that the special representative “set to work courageously”, but not who it was specifically.

The traffic light cabinet has one of these SPDGreens and FDP commissioned according to Scholz. The German head of government let it be known that the special representative “set to work courageously”, but not who it was specifically. One billion euros in emergency aid for the municipalities: The districts in particular will receive so much money in 2023 in additional support from Berlin, in addition to what the federal government is already paying. They take care of food, accommodation and integration of the refugees. According to the Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) the federal government contributed around 28 billion euros to migration policy last year. Scholz said in Berlin: “The federal government is mobilizing another billion so that the municipalities can be better supported in their difficult task.”

The districts in particular will receive so much money in 2023 in additional support from Berlin, in addition to what the federal government is already paying. They take care of food, accommodation and integration of the refugees. According to the Minister of Finance Christian Lindner (FDP) the federal government contributed around 28 billion euros to migration policy last year. Scholz said in Berlin: “The federal government is mobilizing another billion so that the municipalities can be better supported in their difficult task.” Migration partnerships with other countries : “In the long term, the most important change will probably be that Germany will enter into migration partnerships,” explained Scholz. Ergo: It is probably a matter of forcing the influx of urgently needed specialists. However, these partnerships also include “agreements on taking back one’s own citizens if they cannot stay here,” explained the chancellor after the federal-state conference.

: “In the long term, the most important change will probably be that Germany will enter into migration partnerships,” explained Scholz. Ergo: It is probably a matter of forcing the influx of urgently needed specialists. However, these partnerships also include “agreements on taking back one’s own citizens if they cannot stay here,” explained the chancellor after the federal-state conference. Accelerate asylum procedures and carry out deportations faster: One question should be clarified more quickly in the future: “Who can stay and who has to go?” For this purpose, it should be better documented where asylum seekers are currently staying. That gets to the next point…

One question should be clarified more quickly in the future: “Who can stay and who has to go?” For this purpose, it should be better documented where asylum seekers are currently staying. That gets to the next point… Advancing the digitization of immigration authorities: In the future, the central register of foreigners should be recorded and processed digitally.

In the future, the central register of foreigners should be recorded and processed digitally. Force asylum procedures at EU external borders: Germany will make more intensive efforts to “advance the protection of the EU’s external borders,” said Scholz. So that the “border protection that takes place elsewhere” becomes more efficient. The Chancellor reiterated: “We support these countries.” This may mean, for example, Italy and Greece, which monitor the EU’s external borders at sea in the Mediterranean region. Scholz left open what the help should look like in concrete terms.

Germany will make more intensive efforts to “advance the protection of the EU’s external borders,” said Scholz. So that the “border protection that takes place elsewhere” becomes more efficient. The Chancellor reiterated: “We support these countries.” This may mean, for example, Italy and Greece, which monitor the EU’s external borders at sea in the Mediterranean region. Scholz left open what the help should look like in concrete terms. Intensify manhunts at German borders: It is about an “intensification of veil searches, which we carry out on German borders anyway,” said Scholz. This is likely to be about the borders in Saxony with Poland and the Czech Republic and in Bavaria with the Czech Republic and Austria, through which many refugees have come to Germany in recent years. Whether there should be constant border controls, as from the Union CDU and CSU demanded, remained open.

It is about an “intensification of veil searches, which we carry out on German borders anyway,” said Scholz. This is likely to be about the borders in Saxony with Poland and the Czech Republic and in Bavaria with the Czech Republic and Austria, through which many refugees have come to Germany in recent years. Whether there should be constant border controls, as from the Union CDU and CSU demanded, remained open. Other federal-state conferences: On June 23, the federal government and the 16 state leaders want to meet again to discuss further. Another refugee summit is planned for November 23. Until then, according to ZDF, a working group should develop concrete proposals for the implementation of the measures described in the negotiation paper.

