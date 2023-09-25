





07:15 We open Press Review with the increase in tensions between Niger and France, after the latter announced the withdrawal of its ambassador and the 1,500 soldiers deployed in the African country. © France 24

We open Press Review with the increase in tensions between Niger and France, after the Government of President Emmanuel Macron announced the withdrawal of its ambassador and the 1,500 soldiers deployed in the African country. Paris refuses to recognize the military junta, in power since the coup d’état on July 26, for “attacking democracy”, while Nigeriens are against the French presence in the nation, due to its colonizing past, which the media defines as “original sin.”