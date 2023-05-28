













Dragon Ball: This is how Goku and Bills would look if they had dedicated themselves to MMA | EarthGamer

That is, as if both were practitioners of mixed martial arts. The person who did it was Chuchy (@chuchy_art) who used the Midjourney system, an AI-based illustration generator.

It is in this way that he decided to return to the most powerful of the Z Fighters and the God of Destruction from Dragon Ball Super to imagine their appearance as MMA fighters.

On his Instagram account, he shared various designs, each with a different design style.

This is not so obvious in Goku’s case but in Beerus’s it is. It is possible to appreciate how he oscillates from a more serious aesthetic to a more cartoonish one.

Even closer to what a rodent is. In Goku’s case, the design of him as a mixed martial arts fighter seems like a mix between Eastern and Western aesthetics.

It is what comes to light in the images shared by Chuchy. In addition to dragonball has other designs on Instagram.

These are based on series like full metal alchemist, My Hero Academia either Naruto. Likewise, more western franchises.

Among them the superheroes and supervillains of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the designs that have attracted the most attention, at least from his followers, are those of dragonball.

Chuchy currently has more than 140,000 followers on your account On Instagram. If we take into account that there are many characters from Akira Toriyama’s work, or created by Toei Animation itself, it has a lot to draw inspiration from.

It also features other designs of Goku and his friends that don’t have much to do with mixed martial arts.

The use of Midjourney allows you to create multiple designs with the most varied themes and give them a special aesthetic.

Sometimes it can be closer to the world of manga and anime, and at other times more similar to that of a comic. It is still possible to obtain a mixed appearance that brings together elements of both forms of expression.

Apart from dragonball We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer.