The Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the noon shadow will fade during the coming days in the southern regions of the country, including the regions of Umm Al-Zamul, Jaisura, Muzaira’a, Liwa, Madinat Zayed and Al-Qu’, due to the sun’s perpendicularity to it, as the Tropic of Cancer cuts through the southern parts of the country, while it shrinks in the rest of the regions of the country, which The shortest shadow of noon or noon during the year is witnessed during this period. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that the sun passes perpendicular in the regions, starting from the sixth of June until the seventh of next July, on the latitude circles that include the southern regions of the country.