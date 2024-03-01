BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that the season 5 Of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available starting today, with Zamasu And Goku Black as main antagonists.

Below we can see the launch trailer, then read all the details of this new title update available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Season 5 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available!

Season 5 of DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is now available with exciting new content, including Reapers Zamasu and Goku Black, as well as new skins for Survivors.

The fifth season of the game introduces the new Reapers Zamasu and Goku Black, who, unlike the previous ones, will fight together as a team to face the Survivors, among whose ranks there will now also be Future Mai, Puar and Jaco.

Zamasu and Goku Black will have no mercy for the Survivors, as they know they are trying to thwart their “Zero Humans” plan. Your gameplay changes based on your respective evolutionary stage:

The battle with Zamasu begins at level 1. Once you reach the end of that level or if he is temporarily defeated by the Survivors, Goku Black appears.

From level 2, players take control of Goku Black and fight alongside Zamasu (controlled by the CPU) to eliminate the Survivors.

At level 3, Goku Black transforms into Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) and gains enhanced abilities. The player continues to maintain control of it until level 4.

At level 4, Zamasu merges with Goku Black and his new special powers will become an even more insidious threat to the Survivors' chances of victory. When his HP drops below a certain level, he becomes Fused Zamasu (half corrupted), with another set of abilities and different performances.

Players who use the new Survivor skins will also unlock the relevant special abilities, which will allow them to choose from numerous offensive and defensive strategic moves to be able to win battles.

THE Survivors will also be able to acquire the “Super Transphere” ability as a countermeasure, which will allow them to transform into the forms of Trunks and Vegito to fight against the Reaper. With the help of the Super Warriors, they can then aim for victory for the Survivors!

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as being compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

