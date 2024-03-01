The United States blocked a statement at the UN Security Council condemning Israel for the massacre that occurred yesterday in Gaza City, where over 100 Palestinians waiting for food aid were killed. The text, presented by Algeria, expressed “deep concern” and indicated that the tragedy had been triggered “by the fact that Israeli forces opened fire”.

According to the Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, in the closed-door emergency meeting of the Council 14 out of 15 Council members supported the text presented by Algeria. But not the United States: “The parties are working on a formula to see if we can have a declaration, the problem is that in this we do not have all the facts” Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood told journalists, underlining that he wants a text that reflects “the necessary right control regarding responsibilities”.

The American diplomat refers to the fact that, while theand Gaza authorities blame Israeli forces for the massacre, the Israelis say they did not fire on the crowd, admitting that its military fired warning shots when people began advancing towards the aid convoy. According to the reconstruction provided by Israel, most of the civilians were killed in the crush and by the trucks that lost control, while fewer than 10 people were killed by Israeli soldiers.

Mansour said he met the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, before the meeting: “I implored her to ensure that the Security Council could produce a text condemning these killings and those responsible for this massacre ” he said adding that if the Council had “the determination to prevent further massacres like this what we need is a ceasefire”.

Investigation into UNWRA, the UN awaits documents from Israel

One month after the start of the investigation into allegations of involvement of employees of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA) in the October 7 massacre, the UN is still waiting for Israeli intelligence documents that would confirm the allegations . UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a briefing that the Office of Internal Oversight (OIOS) is currently trying to “verify further information and compare the data obtained with the materials in the hands of the Israeli authorities, which the OIOS has expect to receive soon.”

Israel has accused several UNWRA employees of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, and many of the agency's major Western donors, including the United States and Germany, have temporarily suspended contributions to the agency.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the allegations credible and promised a thorough investigation, as well as firing a number of staff members. More than four weeks into the investigation, UN investigators are now planning a trip to Israel to obtain information from local authorities. Numerous other documents have been analyzed so far, including from other countries. According to DPA, Israel provided the UN with 12 names and geolocation data on October 7, data which was verified by the UN.