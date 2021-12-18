The JUMP Festa ’22 has already begun to put a lot of meat on the fire, but among the most awaited news, without a shadow of a doubt, there is the new film DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Hero, the first film made in computer graphics. During the event, a brand new trailer was released, which also reveals the launch window in which the film will arrive in Japanese cinemas: April 22, 2022.

DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Hero went into production soon after DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY, given the great success achieved around the world and the appreciation of fans. Akira Toriyama, creator of the original work, will be involved in this twenty-first film, to be precise in the script and character design.

Below we offer you a small promotional synopsis of the film, translated on Twitter very reliable @Kai_Loop:

The Red Ribbon Army: An evil organization once destroyed by Goku. Those who inherited his will gave birth to the strongest Artificial Humans: Gamma # 1 and Gamma # 2. The two call themselves “superheroes”, but they have launched an attack on Piccolo, Gohan and the others… What is the purpose of this new Red Ribbon? Faced with this looming threat: wake up, Superheroes!

To lend their voices to the two Superheroes are none other than Hiroshi Kamiya (Range # 1) And Mamoru Miyano (Range # 2).

DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY arrived in Italy thanks to Anime Factory, and given the appreciation received, maybe they will decide to also take care of the arrival in our cinemas of DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Hero.

Source: JUMP Festa ’22 Street Anime News Network, @Kai_Loop