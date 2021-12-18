British researchers from the ZOE COVID Study described the symptoms of the omicron strain COVD-19. It is reported by RIA News…

The organization conducted research based on input from users of its London-based app. According to scientists, headache, runny nose, frequent sneezing, sore throat and fatigue are among the most common symptoms of the omicron strain of coronavirus.

However, the Daily Express journalists drew attention to an unexpected symptom of a new strain of the virus, which is a little less common. According to them, quite often infection with the omicron variant can be accompanied by a loss of appetite.

In turn, Tim Spector, a leading researcher at the ZOE COVID Study, said that the omicron strain of the new coronavirus infection will become dominant in Britain by Christmas.

Earlier, doctors from South Africa compared the omicron strain and the COVID-19 delta variant. According to them, the omicron strain spreads faster, but it is easier for patients to tolerate than delta.