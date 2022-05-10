Crunchyroll announced the acquisition of the rights to the new feature film in the series Dragon Ballthat is to say DRAGON BALL SUPER: Super Heroto be released in Japan on 11 June, marking the international debut of the famous streaming platform dedicated to anime.

Crunchyroll will officially bring the new film from Toei Animation to cinemas all over the world, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO, this summer! The latest film by Dragon Ball Super it will be launched worldwide in subtitled and dubbed formats in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia, Africa and Asia (excluding Japan). The exact days of the previews, the announcements of the other voice actors and the information on the purchase of the tickets will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned with Crunchyroll News for the latest news! Akira Toriyama, the author of the series Dragon Ballwas responsible for the original story, script and character design of the film directed by Tetsuro Kodama and animated by Toei Animation. Masako Nozawa, Toshio Furukawa and other veterans of the series will reprise their famous Dragon Ball roles. Miyu Irino will voice the new character Dr. Hedo, just as Hiroshi Kamiya and Mamoru Miyano will take on the roles of the two new characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, respectively. The film follows the animated series the Dragon Ball Superbut also the events of the blockbuster film Dragon Ball Super: Brolyreleased in theaters in 2018. The film grossed more than $ 115 million worldwide. Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO is described like this: The Red Ribbon Army was destroyed by Goku. Some people, however, who keep the spirit alive, have created the perfect Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. The two Androids are called “Super Heroes” and will launch at the attack of Piccolo and Gohan … what is the goal of the new Red Ribbon Army? At the dawn of a new danger to come, it’s time to awaken Super Hero!

Source: Crunchyroll