Image of the second stage of the Titan Desert 2022. / td

CR Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 5:17 p.m.



The Spanish cyclist Ernesto Escolano has died at the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Marrakech as a result of the heart injury suffered during the second stage of the Titan Desert, held on Monday.

The Aragonese athlete required emergency medical assistance at kilometer 82 of a total of 102 kilometers, on a day marked by intense heat. He was treated by the track health team, who applied first aid to stabilize him before being transferred to the hospital in Marrakech, where he has died.

“From the organization, as well as the participants, medical team, sponsors, journalists and the entire capsule of the race that accompanies the test, they convey their condolences and affection to their families and close friends,” said the organization of the prestigious test in a statement.