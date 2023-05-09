













While Gohan, Piccolo and company deal with the reborn Red Patrol Army and their creations, Goku, Vegeta and Broly are training somewhere in space. This trio is perfecting their battle technique.

The most recent chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super, 92, ended with Goku’s thunderous duel against Broly. But this has not come to an end. Both Saiyan warriors are showing off their best attacks and techniques.

Well now there is a preview of the next chapter, which allows you to appreciate what readers can expect. Who appears there is Broly and it seems that he is in a berserker state. However, it gives a somewhat different impression.

All because it seems that he is controlling this wild state. This way you can take advantage of the extra power you get and use it wisely.

For this fighter that will undoubtedly be a great advantage in Dragon Ball Super. Furious Broly has almost unstoppable strength. But he has the disadvantage of attacking on instinct and without taking care of anything. He is more of a force of nature.

That is something that can put him in danger against someone with enough skill and intelligence. But why are Goku and Broly training in Dragon Ball Super?

While the idea is for the latter to gain more control of his power, there may be another reason.

It is the appearance of Black Frieza, a new transformation of the evil Frieza. So there is a threat that will surely give rise to a new story within this manga.

It is still a mystery when the anime of the series will return. Meanwhile, Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou continue to accumulate stories that will be the basis of the animated adaptation.

In that sense, the only thing that can be done is to be very patient. Toei Animation doesn’t seem to be in much of a rush to bring Goku and company back.

The next chapter of the manga will be available on May 18, 2023 and you can read it on the Manga Plus site.

