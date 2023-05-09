ChatGPT you surely know, but CatGPT? No, you haven’t read wrong, next to the well-known artificial intelligence chatbot created by OpenAI, there really is also a… feline chatbot. AND if you are a cat loveri what we are presenting to you today is sure to please you!

CatGPT? Really exists!

ChatGPT has certainly conquered the users, as it is able to answer any questions and help in any area. Whether it’s for study, work or simple leisure, ChatGPT will be able to solve your doubts and why not, maybe even keep you company!

Anyway today we are not here for this but for CatGPT. And that’s not a typo, CatGPT really exists! In concrete terms we are talking about the original chatbot as it uses the exact same LLM of ChatGPT, thus also boasting all its functions and technologies. The only difference? You’ll feel like you’re talking to a cat!

Indeed, there are two versions: GPT-Meow will simply answer you with a series of meows in succession, images of cats and animated GIFs. Not very useful but certainly very rewarding. GPT-FURR, on the other hand, is the real chatbot, a feline chatbot that will combine serious answers and information, with the typical meows and cute pictures.

The concept is difficult to explain but we definitely recommend you try it yourself and we leave you here the link. The service is free, although unfortunately the AI ​​database is not updated beyond 2021. Anyway, the idea is really phenomenal and there is also a link on the homepage for donations to the National Humane Society, an American animal welfare organization.