Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the most recent film based on the work of Akira Toriyama, and along with it came a new version of Cell, Cell Max. Until now it was a mystery where it came from but now there are more details.

These come from the manga of Dragon Ball Super. Specifically, from its chapter 89 that came out a few days ago. It’s when Trunks examines the disk he got from Dr. Hedo’s lab, which is encrypted.

Despite the above, he was able to see part of its content. ‘Oh, I was able to open it’says the son of Bulma and Vegeta, and continues with ‘What is this…? They look like the blueprints of some living being’.

It is there where Cell can be seen in his fetus form. It is exactly as it once appeared in Dragon Ball Z, either throughout the original story or through flashbacks. So this discovery connects Dr. Maki Gero’s creation with Hedo.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t see himself anymore; this new evil genius had a protection system in the form of a computer virus.

But it is clear that what could be seen there was the beginning of Cell Max, which would debut in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Despite the length of this film, there are things that could not be fully told.

That is why manga is now being used to tell things in a more extensive way and with more details.

When will Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 come out?

It is possible that in the next chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super, 90, some information about Cell Max comes up. So it doesn’t hurt to know when it will be available, and from what has been announced, it will be on February 20.

Yes, the wait is going to be a bit long for the fans but it will surely be worth it. This new installment of the series will be available in print in Shueisha’s V Jump magazine but can also be read online.

That will be through the Manga Plus site, where it can be read on the aforementioned date starting at 9:00 am It should be noted that this may vary depending on the time zone.

Cell Max is a character that appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and unlike the Cell known to all, it had a size and strength greater than expected. Gohan and the other Z Fighters were able to deal with him anyway, although not without difficulties.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.