A year has passed since Natalia Salas decided to start chemotherapy treatment due to the detection of breast cancer that was diagnosed in 2022. It turns out that the national actress, true to her style, decided to organize a party with her family with the theme Celebrate life, in order to to be honored for having successfully completed the process. Natalia shared, through her Instagram stories, photos in which she is seen sharing with family, friends and some television figures such as Ethel Pozo and her husband, Julián Alexander.

Natalia Salas finished chemotherapy and celebrates with a party

Last Wednesday, April 5, the actress used her social networks to report that she had finished the chemotherapy process that she had to go through due to the breast cancer that she was diagnosed with. Thus, when she left the clinic where she was treated, rang the well-known ‘survivor’s bell’, gesture made by patients who have overcome cancer or who continue to fight against it. For this reason, on the night of Saturday the 22nd, she organized a Celebrate Life, which she enjoyed with friends and family singing karaoke and dancing.

Natalia Salas appreciates the support of her fiancé, Sergio Coloma

After the national actress participated in one of the deepest stages of her life, she decided to publicly thank her future husband, Sergio Coloma, and dedicated a message to him through her social networks.

“Sergio, thank you for this wonderful family that you have given me. For every day and every night by my side. For being my partner and my ground wire. For being the father of my son and the love of my life. I can be the strong woman that I am, because I have you cheering me on and strengthening my foundation. Thank you. You are a wonderful man. I love you with all my soul,” she wrote.

Natalia Salas rings the bell for the end of her chemotherapies

Natalia Salas celebrated having completed her chemotherapy after being diagnosed with breast cancer months ago. Through an emotional video, she showed her fans how the moment she rings the ‘survivor’s bell’, which means the power overcame the disease.

“I did it. I finished my chemotherapy and rang the bell. It has been very exciting, my family and friends were there, my face says it all,” he posted on Instagram.

