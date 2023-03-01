The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused the Ukrainian army of trying to carry out a drone strike against the province of Krasnodar and the republic of Adygea, located on the northeast coast of the Black Sea.

“The Kiev regime attempted to use drones to attack civilian infrastructure targets in the Krasnodar region and the republic of Adygea,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ministry of Defense, “the radio-electronic fighting units of the Armed Forces of Russia neutralized the drones”, which lost their way.

“A drone fell into a field, and the other had a diverted route and did not reach the target of the civil infrastructure attacked”, points out the official note.

In addition, Moscow provincial authorities reported on the crash of a drone in the Koloma district, south of the capital of Russia.

“It happened near the village of Gubastorovo, and the target was probably a civilian infrastructure facility, which was not damaged,” Governor Andrey Vorobyov said via Telegram.

According to the political leader of the province, there were no reports of casualties or any material damage from the fall of the apparatus.

Russian regions close to the border of Ukraine, especially Belgorod, Briansk, Kursk and Krasnodar, are common targets of attacks by the Ukrainian army, often carried out with drones.

Ukraine did not comment on Tuesday about the Russian accusation in the alleged occurrence in the Black Sea region. International news agencies were unable to confirm whether the attempted attack actually took place.

Saint Petersburg

Also on Tuesday, the airspace of St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, was closed due to the detection of an unidentified flying object.

According to broadcaster Baza, Pulkovo airport, the city’s main airport, did not receive flights for several hours, with aircraft that would land there being forced to return to the origin of the route they were taking.

Local website Fontanka.ru reported that the object was detected 260 to 200 kilometers from the city in the Gulf of Finland. Several fighters were mobilized before local airspace was reopened.

“In the last year, the number of such crimes has increased. This is related to Kiev’s attempts to use terrorist methods. We know them well. They have been employed in Donbas for a long time [leste ucraniano]”, said President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting at the headquarters of the Federal Security Service, the former KGB.