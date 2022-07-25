Despite the fact that it was released almost a month ago in Japanese theaters, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It continues to give something to talk about thanks to the new transformations that some characters acquired. Specifically, it is about Gohan Y piccoloso some artists have taken on the task of recreating them through color or black and white sketches.

Through social networks, an art made by Yuuya Takahashione of the main animators behind Dragon Ball Super, one in which we can see these characters, even Cell. This captivated all fans around the world, which is why it has become a trend among those interested in seeing the movie.

Here you can check it:

This is the official synopsis of Dragon Super: Super Hero:

The Red Patrol Army was destroyed by Goku. The people who carry on his spirit have created the ultimate androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two androids call themselves “Superheroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan. What is the OBJETIVE? Faced with approaching danger, it is time to wake up.

Remember that the movie opens next August 18th in America with Spanish dubbing.

Via: comic book