The current illustrator Dragon Ball Super, Toyotaro, has just shared another of his drawings with his followers. This time he gives us his own version of the super android 13. This powerful fusion of Androids 13, 14 and 15 he is the latest character from yesteryear to receive his retouch.

As is customary with these drawings, the new creation of Toyotaro was shared on the official dragon ball site. This as part of a monthly special in which the illustrator shares different sketches. These range from the characters that appear in Super even some of the past of the franchise, such as the super android 13.

Under the picture Toyotaro shared some words indicating that he would like to see this android again. ‘Someday I would like to see again all the android models that we did not see in the series‘, commented the mangaka. Let us remember that this villain did not appear in the manga or anime of dragon ballbut it was an original creation for one of his films.

Source: Dragon Ball Official Site

Most of the Dragon Ball tapes, during the time of Z, are not considered official within its history. One of them was The battle of the three saiyansin where we saw Goku, Trunks and Vegeta face Androids 13, 14 and 15. The villain who illustrated Toyotaro it is the union of these three beings.

The super android 13 It was somewhat popular with fans and made its return in some video games of the franchise. However, we did not see it again in the animated format. Although there are some theories that he could be the secret villain from superhero. Or at least that they will take elements from his movie to make it more or less canonical.

Super Android 13 Joins Toyotaro’s Dragon Ball Redesigns

This illustration of Toyotaro It is not the first time that he revives characters from the past of dragon ball with your own style. In recent times he showed how he drew puarthe pet of yamucha; Already majin Vegeta. The latter was very well received by fans as it made him look very powerful and evil.

Source: Toyotaro

There are rumors that Toyotaro could happen to take control of everything dragon ball before the possible withdrawal of toriyama. Perhaps these drawings are also intended to show that everything would be in good hands, if the rumors turn out to be true. What did you think of the super android 13 with this style?

